PODTRAC has released its JANUARY 2020 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts, with iHEARTRADIO again topping the publisher chart and holding at number one and NPR and the NEW YORK TIMES' THE DAILY remaining atop the podcast chart in second and third position. Among individual podcasts, THE NEW YORK TIMES' THE DAILY remained on top, again followed by NPR NEWS NOW and NPR's UP FIRST.

18 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from DECEMBER, and Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 were up 11% from DECEMBER; Global Unique Streams & Downloads rose 5% for the top 10 from DECEMBER and have grown 12% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month #1, 539 active shows) NPR (#2, 47 shows) NEW YORK TIMES (#3, 15 shows) WONDERY (#4, 111 shows) PRX (#5, 94 shows) ESPN/ABC (#6, 97 shows) WARNERMEDIA (#8, 120 shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (#7, 53 shows) NBC NEWS (#9, 27 shows) CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE (#10, 112 shows) DAILY WIRE (#13, 5 shows) KAST MEDIA (#11, 50 shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (#12, 67 shows) WNYC STUDIOS (#14, 45 shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (#15, 2 shows) TED (#16, 14 shows) BLAZE MEDIA (#18, 24 shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (#17, 35 shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (#19, 49 shows) HIDDEN BRAIN MEDIA (#20, 1 show)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (4) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (5) DATELINE NBC (6) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (8) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (10) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (9) NPR POLITICS (18) PARDON MY TAKE (11) CALL HER DADDY (7) PLANET MONEY (15) FRESH AIR (14) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (17) RADIOLAB (13) HIDDEN BRAIN (19) FOX NEWS RADIO 5 MINUTE NEWSCAST (16) THE BREAKFAST CLUB (12) TED TALKS DAILY (20)

