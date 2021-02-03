Picks Triton

CANADA's THE JIM PATTISON BROADCAST GROUP has signed up for TRITON DIGITAL's OMNY STUDIO podcast platform and Webcast Metrics streaming measurement system.

“We are pleased to partner with TRITON, as an important provider in helping us grow our digital audio business” said THE JIM PATTISON BROADCAST GROUP Dir//Digital ANDREW SNOOK “TRITON’s OMNY STUDIO provides all of the recording and distribution tools we need to make our best content available on-demand. Additionally, their Webcast Metrics service will provide us with the data we need to understand our listening audience and the consumption of our streams more, so we can provide an even more engaging experience for our loyal online audiences.”

“We are pleased to be providing PATTISON BROADCAST GROUP with the tools they need to streamline and scale their streaming audio business,” said TRITON DIGITAL President of Market Development JOHN ROSSO. “We are confident that both OMNY STUDIO and Webcast Metrics will enable PATTISON to increase operational efficiencies while providing an exceptional listening experience for both their podcast and streaming audiences.”

« back to Net News