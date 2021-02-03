New Data

NUVOODOO MEDIA SERVICES' new Ratings Prospects Study XVII found that 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, radio hosts on FM still matter, but DJ’s must work harder appealing to younger audiences.

With so many changes in audio listening through the COVID-19 pandemic, NUVOODOO took at fresh look at the relationship listeners have with DJ’s and hosts on FM music stations, and reveals all in the first NUVOODOO webinar for 2021, “How to Get Your Ratings From Here to Vaccinated”. The free webinar kicks off on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11th, at 1p (ET), with four opportunities to access the live-streamed webinar. The webinar covers the latest findings from NUVOODOO’s fresh sample of nearly 3,500 14-54’s interviewed in early January, with insights for using the findings to help put radio stations on top of Nielsen ratings. Register now here.

EVP/Research LEIGH JACOBS observed, “Overall, it’s more positive than negative. But there is a sharp generational shift. Gen Xers – raised on radio and now 40-plus – are largely positive, with a 43% plurality giving DJ’s a thumb’s up. Millennials, though somewhat less enthusiastic, are overall net positive, as well. Meanwhile, nearly three-fourths of Gen Z listeners give radio air talent no better than thumbs sideways.”

Webinar co-host EVP/Marketing MIKE O’CONNOR said, “Our studies always highlight the differences between those who’d say “yes” to Nielsen and those who would never participate in the radio ratings. The former group shows greater proportional enthusiasm for what’s in between the records, and air talent is no exception. But, the data about DJ’s from listeners giving radio its report card was really surprising to us, and it looked quite a bit different than other findings from likely panelists and diary-keepers. We’ll show you the complete picture during our upcoming presentation.”

Pres. CAROLYN GILBERT added, “In a competitive landscape where consumers have lots of choices on where to turn for music entertainment, radio needs to make sure its human hosts are true positives for as broad an audience as possible. On-air talent have to be given the support and the flexibility to build connections with listeners and enhance the regard for their role on the station.”

