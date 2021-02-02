Wallen (Photo: Sweet Talk Publicity)

Country radio programmers woke up to a decision this morning (2/3) about how to handle airplay from format superstar MORGAN WALLEN after TMZ shared a video on TUESDAY night (2/2) showing an apparently drunk WALLEN using a racial slur outside his home during a shouted exchange with friends on SUNDAY night (1/31). For CUMULUS stations, however, there was no decision to make, as a memo they received from EVP/Content and Audience BRIAN PHILIPS and SVP/Programming Operations JOHN DIMICK late last night reportedly spelled out exactly what they needed to do.

According to VARIETY, the memo read, “Team, unfortunately Country music star MORGAN WALLEN was captured on video SUNDAY evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of MORGAN WALLEN’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow.”

This morning, several Country programmers took to FACEBOOK asking colleagues how they were handling the situation. Soon after TMZ shared the video last night, iHEARTMEDIA’s Dir./Country Programming for the KENTUCKY/INDIANA region ASHLEY WILSON posted on FACEBOOK, “Despite what some may think, Country music is Black. It’s also queer. Racial epithets and derogatory language about race or sexuality should not be tolerated. Being intoxicated is not an excuse.” WHITE RIVER BROADCASTING Country WKKG/BLOOMINGTON, IN, PD/morning host RICK DANIELS wrote, “I’m talking with management about this. I can’t support this behavior. Country radio as a whole needs to take a stand. Good for CUMULUS.”

His current BIG LOUD/REPUBLIC RECORDS single, “7 Summers” is at #15 on the MEDIABASE Country chart.

WALLEN immediately issued an apology to TMZ, which read, ”I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

In the TMZ video, he can be heard saying, “Take care of this "p****-ass mother******,” followed by ”Take care of this p****-ass n*****.” It was not the first time WALLEN’s neighbors have shared video from outside his home.

Some Country artists have also commented publicly on the situation. KELSEA BALLERINI tweeted, “The news out of NASHVILLE tonight does not represent Country music.” In an apparent response to BALLERINI, MAREN MORRIS wrote, “It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

MICKEY GUYTON also weighed in, writing, “This is not his first time using that ‘unacceptable’ racial slur and we all known that. So what exactly are y’all going to do about it? Crickets won’t work this time.” She later added, “The hate runs deep.”

