Lisa Worden Hosts 'She Is The Voice' Beginning February 5th

iIHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES will debut “SHE IS THE VOICE,” a new weekly primetime show on FRIDAY evenings at 8p, celebrating new and established female Alternative artists, hosted by iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock & Alternative and ALT 98.7 PD LISA WORDEN. The 30-minute weekly show will spotlight new, independent, and unsigned artists and the female voices that have paved the way for Alternative music and culture.

Each show will be co-hosted by a different female artist who will share her personal stories behind the music she has created and discuss with WORDEN how it has shaped her career. The artist will also help with curating the playlists each week. The inaugural guest on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5th will feature ASHE, one of ALT 98.7’s breakout artists of 2020. Her song “Moral Of The Story” has been a most played song on ALT 98.7 and has accumulated over 300 million streams. ASHE has two songs on the new TO ALL THE BOYS: ALWAYS AND FOREVER movie and will be releasing more new music soon.

“‘SHE IS THE VOICE’ will be a one-of-a-kind show recognizing the unique talents of female artists in the Alternative format,” said WORDEN. “I often get hit up by female artists wondering how they can get their music heard, and I really wanted to create a special place for that. I’m a huge fan of female powerhouses like KAREN O, FLORENCE WELCH, BJORK, BLONDIE, ST. VINCENT, SHIRLEY MANSON, SIOUXSIE SIOUX, PJ HARVEY, GWEN STEFANI – the list goes on. I want to celebrate all the amazing female artists and musicians that are out there – hopefully, this show will do that.”

Artists can submit their music for consideration and a chance to be featured on the show at sheisthevoice@alt987fm.com.

