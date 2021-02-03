Adds New Hip-Hop Playlists

APPLE MUSIC has added three new editorial playlists spotlighting the regional hip-hop scenes in the MIDWEST, EAST COAST and PACIFIC NORTHWEST. THE NEW MIDWEST, THE NEW EAST COAST, and THE NEW PACIFIC NORTHWEST will not only highlight music from the largest cities in each region but also artists in other markets in the regions.

APPLE MUSIC's Global Editorial Head of Hip-Hop and R&B EBRO DARDEN commented, "Launching these three new regionally-focused playlists allows us to shine a light on the vibrant local communities producing some of the most progressive sounds in hip-hop. It’s always been a priority to connect with artists and listeners at the community level as we champion discovery and emerging artists from across the map."

APPLE MUSIC Hip-Hop programmer CYLE "ZINI" TAHSINI added, "Regional hip hop scenes have only grown in importance over the years and we’re confident these new playlists will help spotlight tomorrow’s superstars by giving them a global platform. We’re excited to accelerate discovery and connect artists with new fans."

You can check out THE NEW MIDWEST here, THE NEW EAST COAST here and THE NEW PACIFIC NORTHWEST here, on APPLE MUSIC.

