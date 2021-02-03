Thompson

CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP Christian KGGN (102.5 THE VINE)/HEMET, CA inks CHRIS THOMPSON as General Manager. The non-commercial station began broadcasting in spring 2018, covering SOUTHWEST RIVERSIDE COUNTY.

KGGN has launched MARY AND JOSH in the mornings, DOUG HANNA to middays, and LISA BARRY to afternoons, teaming with CHRISTIAN FM MEDIA GROUP, the parent company of SMARTRADIO SUITE. Local air talent will begin weekend shifts and community events in SPRING 2021.

THOMPSON brings a background in programming, promotions, sales, and traffic/continuity. His previous stops include KOLA/RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, AIR1 FOUNDATION K-LOVE/SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, KUZZ, KLLY, KERN/BAKERSFIELD, KGMN/KINGMAN AZ, and KTPI/LANCASTER PALMDALE.



Reach Chris at Chris@1025TheVine.org

