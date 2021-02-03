New Syndicated Show

RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE)/MILWAUKEE has launched a new syndicated show called RHYTHM LAB RADIO. The show is hosted by TARIK MOODY from 88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE and is available for nationwide syndication.

WXPN/PHILADELPHIA has acquired the show for airing starting TODAY (2/3) from 8-10p. WXPN joins WBEZ (VOCALO 91.1)/CHICAGO and WHRV (89.5 FM)/NORFOLK, VA. WUNC (91.5 FM)/RALEIGH-DURHAM will also begin carrying the program soon.

WXPN Assist. GM/Programming BRUCE WARREN said, “We’re beyond excited to be adding RHYTHM LAB RADIO, as we’ve been fans of the show and it’s going to make a great addition to our lineup. From jazz and hip-hop to soul music and beyond, TARIK’s music knowledge and the way he presents the music is quite simply spectacular. WXPN listeners and members are in for a treat, and this show speaks to WXPN’s long-term mission of musical discovery.”

MOODY said, “This is especially exciting because WXPN is a leader in music discovery in the country, and PHILADELPHIA is home to some of our favorite artists that we have featured over the past 15 years.”

MOODY started RHYTHM LAB RADIO in 2005 on MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO. The show moved to MILWAUKEE in 2007 when 88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE launched.

RHYTHM LAB RADIO is available for stations to carry in its full two-hour format or an abbreviated one-hour show. Stations interested in carrying the program can learn more here, or by contacting Exec. Producer JORDAN LEE at jordan@radiomilwaukee.org.

