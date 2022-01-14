The Weeknd (Photo: lev radin /- Shutterstock.com)

Days ahead of his halftime performance at this year's SUPER BOWL, THE WEEKND has announced plans for a 2022 WORLD TOUR. His AFTER HOURS WORLD TOUR will kick-off JANUARY 14, 2022 in VANCOUVER and wrap up NOVEMBER 16, 2022 in LONDON. A handful of rescheduled dates from 2021 will be included in the 2022 tour.

Tickets for the AFTER HOURS WORLD TOUR go on sale MONDAY (2/8) after his SUPER BOWL halftime performance.

THE WEEKND will also release THE HIGHLIGHTS on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5. THE HIGHLIGHTS, is not a greatest hits package but some of THE WEEKND’s most notable works.

« see more Net News