The Weeknd Announces After Hours World Tour
February 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM (PT)
Days ahead of his halftime performance at this year's SUPER BOWL, THE WEEKND has announced plans for a 2022 WORLD TOUR. His AFTER HOURS WORLD TOUR will kick-off JANUARY 14, 2022 in VANCOUVER and wrap up NOVEMBER 16, 2022 in LONDON. A handful of rescheduled dates from 2021 will be included in the 2022 tour.
Tickets for the AFTER HOURS WORLD TOUR go on sale MONDAY (2/8) after his SUPER BOWL halftime performance.
THE WEEKND will also release THE HIGHLIGHTS on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5. THE HIGHLIGHTS, is not a greatest hits package but some of THE WEEKND’s most notable works.