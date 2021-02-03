Get Dancin'

SIRIUSXM announced today that both ARMIN VAN BUUREN and STEVE AOKI have launched their own dance music streaming channels.

VAN BUUREN's A State of ARMIN will feature new and upcoming trance and progressive dance music, as well as classics from both ARMIN VAN BUUREN and his collaborators from over the past 20 years. The channel will also feature A State of Trance, VAN BUUREN’s long running weekly show where he debuts new and exclusive music and DJ sets from his AMSTERDAM studio and from festivals around the world. Upcoming new programs will include the producer's recently launched World Wide Club 20 show and ARMADA Next, a radio show of ARMADA MUSIC, the label he co-founded, hosted by the label's CEO MAYKEL PIRON.

STEVE AOKI's Remix Radio will feature the two-time Grammy nominated DJ/producer - and DIM MAK RECORDS founder - as he curates and plays dance remixes of the top pop and dance hits as well as his own original tracks. The new channel will air Remix Rewind, where AOKI hand picks his favorite 5 remixes of the week, and AOKI’s House, his weekly mix show.

VAN BUUREN commented, "I've been doing what I do for over twenty years now, and I can safely say that sharing the music you love with so many people is the most rewarding thing there is. Launching this new full-time streaming channel on SIRIUSXM is a testament to the amazing relationship we have and gives me the chance to share my love for music with even more people. A State Of ARMIN is where it's at!"



AOKI added, "I am so excited to announce the launch of my first digital channel, STEVE AOKI's Remix Radio, on SIRIUSXM. I've always loved how a remix is an opportunity for an artist to put their own creative spin on a track they love, and I'm stoked to be able to team up with SIRIUSXM to give these remixes a platform of their own."

The launch of both new dance channels further expands SIRIUSXM’s relationships with the two DJ/producers. ARMIN VAN BUUREN has hosted a weekly show, A State of Sundays on SIRIUSXM for over 10 years. STEVE AOKI's weekly show, Remix Rewind, has aired on SIRIUSXM’s BPM channel for the past 7 years.

