New Package

AUDIOSWEETS ID has launched their new AC jingle package for OXFORDSHIRE's GET RADIO. The offering consists of their latest MANX RADIO package plus a station song that spotlights the localness of GET RADIO.

GET RADIO Controller of Programming RICH SMITH said, “The service and sound of the AUDIOSWEETS package not only makes GET RADIO stand out, but the team delivered swift, quality results- SIMON and the team are a pleasure to work with.”

SIMON PRENTICE Marketing Dir./AUDIOSWEETS added "This MANX RADIO package has proved really popular, so it was great to work with the guys at GET RADIO on the project. As this was a launch package, we knew the importance of getting the right station sound. These cuts sound great and it’s really good to hear them on air across OXFORDSHIRE.”

