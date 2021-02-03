Conner

With TAJA GRAHAM upped to Market President (NET NEWS 1/19), EMMIS' INDIANAPOLIS cluster has promoted GSM JAMES CONNER to VP/Sales . CONNER will retain his duties as GM of NETWORK INDIANA; the cluster includes News-Talk WIBC, Sports WFNI-A-W298BB (107.5 AND 1070 THE FAN), Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM), and AC WYXB (B105.7).

"We are fortunate to have JAMES' expertise as a GM with a track record of maintaining positive cash flow and delivering creative client solutions," said GRAHAM. "JAMES' focus on details has helped us in the restructuring of our sales force and optimizing of our inventory, which has resulted in higher market share. He is a well-known and a well-respected figure in Indiana radio, and I'm thrilled he will be leading our sales efforts."

"I'm excited to lead the most dedicated, talented sales team in Indiana radio," said CONNER. "I have tremendous respect for TAJA, who has positioned us for enduring success, and I know the transition will be seamless as we continue to grow our market share despite the global challenges the pandemic presents."

