Childers

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE has signed singer/songwriter TYLER CHILDERS to a global publishing deal. The KENTUCKY native released his surprise album last year, "Long Violent History," with a title track that addresses systemic racism. All proceeds from the album go to CHILDERS' and wife SENORA MAY's HICKMAN HOLLER APPALACHIAN FUND, established to raise awareness and money for philanthropic efforts in the APPALACHIAN REGION.

"NASHVILLE is home to world-class songwriters, and TYLER is undoubtedly one of the best," said WCM NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGH. "His poignant words do what great music can do – move us, invite self-reflection, and spark conversations. 'Long Violent History' is a testament to the power of his music, and I’m thrilled to have him join the WARNER CHAPPELL family.”

“TYLER is one of the most important, authentic, and soulful songwriters of our time," said WCM SVP/A&R GREG SOWDERS. "He uses his songs to tell stories we need to hear, that resonate well beyond any one musical genre. The work he and SENORA are doing with the HICKMAN HOLLER APPALACHIAN RELIEF FUND is to be commended. I couldn’t be more excited and proud to welcome TYLER to WARNER CHAPPELL.”

