BMG is scaling up its partnership with SHELTER MUSIC GROUP, the artist management company run by CARL STUBNER, with a series of new executive appointments including the arrival of new COO, BRIAN HARRIS FRANK. The moves are designed to further build scale and structure following BMG’s move into the artist management business, partnering with STUBNER and SHELTER MUSIC GROUP in DECEMBER 2019.

Heading up the new hires is BRIAN HARRIS FRANK as COO. FRANK will be responsible for contributing to the continued development of the business, with SHELTER’s roster having increased to 61 management clients now overseen by 30 employees in offices in NASHVILLE and LOS ANGELES.

CARL STUBNER commented, "Having spent 25 years in the music industry innovating and advocating for artists and fans through executive roles at major labels, music technology companies and his own company, BRIAN has forged the strategic relationships throughout the music and technology industries to build sustainable artist careers and is the perfect fit for our fast-growing company."

FRANK added, "I’m thrilled to be working with CARL, the SHELTER MUSIC GROUP team and BMG to support our artists and strengthen their connection to fans by building a next generation music company. The power of the capabilities and partnership with BMG will set a new standard for the industry."

In addition, two new hires expand SHELTER’s artist service offerings with VICTORIA TSIGONIS appointed Head of Marketing & Digital Strategy and CLAY BUSCH named Head of Brand Partnerships & Lifestyle Marketing.

