Inks 3 Subscribers To Podcast Service

NIELSEN has signed three prominent advertising agencies to subscriptions for its Podcast Buying Power Service. ACTIVE INTERNATIONAL, AD RESULTS MEDIA, and OXFORD ROAD have subscribed to the measurement service, which NIELSEN describes as allowing clients to "profile shows using program titles collected from subscribers in order to connect specific types of listeners with particular advertisers and specific program-level insights."

“We are excited about bringing NIELSEN’s Podcast Buying Power Service capabilities to our audio clients,” said ACTIVE INTERNATIONAL Assoc. Dir. JASON ENDRES. “Our unique vantage point in the media industry, combined with these sophisticated insights, will continue to help clients achieve high ROI in quality programming.”

“There’s never been a better time for brands to explore the podcast and audio advertising ecosystem: the most authentic, memorable and mutually beneficial medium for growth,” said AD RESULTS MEDIA CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS. “As one of the first agencies to combine the disciplines of influencer and audio advertising, we test, collect proprietary data, monitor and buy across thousands of podcast, radio, streaming audio, and popular digital shows. In addition to our proprietary database, inclusive of internal curated metrics across thousands of podcasts, the collaboration with NIELSEN’s Podcast Buying Power Service will help us achieve greater clarity into audience analysis and performance diagnostics to better align brands and quantify success and scale effectively for our clients.”

“OXFORD ROAD is redefining how media, technology, and data come together to achieve clients' objectives in today’s dynamic marketplace,” said OXFORD ROAD EVP/Strategy and Insights GILES MARTIN. “As an agency with industry-leading use of data to optimize campaign performance, we look forward to integrating NIELSEN’s unique insights into our toolkit. It will enrich our planning and data capabilities and allow us to take clients to the next level."

“We are excited to empower these innovative agencies, ACTIVE INTERNATIONAL, AD RESULTS MEDIA, and OXFORD ROAD, in their mission to achieve best in market results for their clients,” said NIELSEN GLOBAL MEDIA EVP/Managing Dir. DAVID HOHMAN. “With more brand advertisers coming into the podcast medium, and Nielsen’s ability to analyze over 160 podcasts, these agencies will be able to reach even greater success as industry leaders.”

