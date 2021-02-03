Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo Has Been Cancelled

The HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO has cancelled all RODEOHOUSTON competitions, as well as the attractions and activities that go along with them. The cancellation follows the recent rescheduling of the events to TUESDAY, MAY 4th through SUNDAY, MAY 23rd. The decision was made based on different factors, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and financial matters.

“While we were optimistic that moving our Rodeo to MAY would provide a better opportunity to host our annual community event that Rodeo fans have come to love and expect, unfortunately, it has become evident that the current health situation has not improved to the degree necessary to host our event,” said HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO Pres./CEO CHRIS BOLEMAN. “While this is an extremely heartbreaking decision for our Rodeo volunteers and the larger Rodeo community, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the health and well-being of our community.”

The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions are still planned to be held as private events in MARCH, while the Junior Market Auctions and Champion Wine Auction will still take place as a private event in MAY.

Dates and information for the 2022 HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO will be announced once available.

“The Rodeo and our volunteers are committed to continuing to provide fans with a community event that all can be proud of,” said BOLEMAN. “We look forward to welcoming Rodeo fans back to the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO in 2022 for our 90th anniversary celebration.”

