Darcus Beese

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has confirmed that President and CEO of ISLAND RECORDS, DARCUS BEESE, is exiting the company. In a statement from UMG officials said, “DARCUS informed us of his decision to return to the U.K. for personal reasons and to pursue new career opportunities there. We fully support his decision and we are thankful to DARCUS for his many contributions to ISLAND RECORDS throughout the years.”

It's reported that while the label enjoyed success during BEESE’s stint with SHAWN MENDES, DEMI LOVATO and recently signed SABRINA CARPENTER, the label did not have a high profile and sources say there was unhappiness with its failure to attract hip-hop talent.

BEESE has held his position since coming to the US in 2018. Before that he worked for almost 20 years at ISLAND UK where he started as an intern.

