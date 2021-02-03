TJ Osborne (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

In a new interview with TIME magazine, TJ OSBORNE of EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s BROTHERS OSBORNE spoke openly for the first time about being gay.

“People will ask, ‘Why does this even need to be talked about?’ and personally, I agree with that,” OSBORNE said in the interview, “But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn’t be like, ‘Oh, cool!’” OSBORNE also said he chose this moment to talk about his sexual identity because, “I want to get to the height of my career being completely who I am. I mean, I am who I am, but I’ve kept a part of me muted, and it’s been stifling.”

KACEY MUSGRAVES was quoted in the article lending her support. “Others will now feel invited to the Country music party for the first time,” she told TIME. “Country music deserves a future even more honest than its past.”

Brother and band-mate JOHN OSBORNE also gave his support with a sweet video, posted here, in which he said, “It’s an honor to have a member of my family be a part of the LGBTQIA community.”

Other artists weighed in on social media, with LITTLE BIG TOWN’s KAREN FAIRCHILD writing, “Proud. Proud. Proud,” and Lady A’s CHARLES KELLEY adding, “Good on you, buddy. Much love.” MAREN MORRIS wrote, “So proud of you.” And TJ’s sister-in-law and fellow artist LUCIE SILVAS posted, “Happiest day on earth.”

Read the full interview here.

