Clear Media Network Taps ARC

CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK announced WEDNESDAY (2/3) they have selected ARC, the research software developed by former SBG CEO JASON BAILEY, as their Affiliate CRM and Network Automation Tool. ARC provides networks and producers a complete cloud-based platform to research, affiliate, create digital contracts, analyze NIELSEN data and more.



CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK’s 24/7 formats are repped by KEY NETWORKS who also use the ARC Platform. With the two companies on ARC, data flow including add/drops, barter loads, start and end dates as well as affidavit compliance can now be fully automated.



CLEAR MEDIA will be able to research affiliates, analyze barter values, write and sign digital contracts and maintain clients with that data shooting right over into KEY NETWORKS version of ARC. It's a first of its kind software and will now streamline communication and workflow between producers, shows, talent and their sales syndication networks.

GARY SPURGEON, COO of CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK said, “We are thrilled to be working with JASON and his team at REATRO. Adding the ARC Program and this valuable asset to our network, will only help us to continue to raise our level of customer service, be more responsive, and streamline our operational processes.”

MARK MCCRAY, President of Programming and Operations of CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK, added, "Providing the best programmed formats is our top priority, and partnering with the REATRO Team will help free-up even more of our time to focus on our products."

REATRO VENTURES founder and CEO, JASON BAILEY, also commented, “With the addition of CLEAR MEDIA NETWORK to the ARC family we can now automate much of the affiliation process between them and their sales network, saving countless man-hours on both sides. I’m thrilled to have GARY, MARK and the entire CLEAR MEDIA team on board and look forward to being even a small part of their exciting journey.”

