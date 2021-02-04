Includes Louder Than Life, Aftershock, Welcome To Rockville, And Inkcarceration Festival

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has announced its festival calendar for the year which includes the return of LOUDER THAN LIFE and WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE, along with the the previously announced AFTERSHOCK, and new to DWP, INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL.

LOUDER THAN LIFE will take place SEPTEMBER 23-26, 2021 in LOUISVILLE, KY and will be adding a THURSDAY night celebration event to kick off the weekend. WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE will expand to 4 days and will move to a new weekend of NOVEMBER 11-14, 2021, and a new home, relocating to the DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY in DAYTONA BEACH, FL.

DWP is also announcing a new partnership formed with the creators of the INKCARCERATION MUSIC & TATTOO FESTIVAL. INKCARCERATION is scheduled for JULY 23-25 at the OHIO STATE REFORMATORY (aka “SHAWSHANK STATE PRISON” from "The Shawshank Redemption") in MANSFIELD, OH. Information on band lineups, ticket info and on sale dates for these three festivals are coming this Spring.

The previously announced AFTERSHOCK, taking place OCTOBER 7-10 at DISCOVERY PARK in SACRAMENTO, CA. will be headlined by METALLICA and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, who were both confirmed for the sold-out postponed 2020 event. Several other longstanding events from DWP will take a hiatus in 2021, with a commitment to return EPICENTER (CHARLOTTE, NC) and SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL (COLUMBUS, OH) for the 2022 season.

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS founder/festival creator DANNY WIMMER said, “Taking our festivals down last year was one of the most painful experiences our company has ever lived through. And it wasn’t just painful for us, it was hard on the bands, fans, partners, cities and vendors. It has become clear to us that we will not be able to have our festivals this spring, and for a variety of reasons, it is not possible to produce all of our annual festivals in the window of FALL 2021, so we made the difficult decision to only produce AFTERSHOCK, WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE and LOUDER THAN LIFE this year. These are our longest running and most geographically diverse festivals. Focusing on these three events, along with INKCARCERATION FESTIVAL at the end of JULY gives as many fans as possible, from all over the country, the chance to rock again.”

For more info on the 2021 festivals go to DannyWimmerPresents.com.

