Playing Cupid For Chicagoland

This year, as last, programmers are looking for creative ways to offer virtual alternatives for station promotions that used to be done in the flesh.

iHEART MEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO came up with a unique idea for VALENTINES DAY fun, presenting the KISS FM SINGLE BALL.

The station took to their socials posting "Attention CHICAGO Singles! We have compiled a list of the most eligible singles throughout CHICAGO and we want to hook you up! If you're looking for the perfect match, let us help!"

VALENTINES DAY is on a SUNDAY this year, so the station is pushing the fun to MONDAY, President's Day, when NICK VIALL and other KISS-FM personalities will invite listeners to visit their FACEBOOK page or on YOUTUBE LIVE. Here, they will share stories from the singles, open their DMs and watch those arrows fly.

« see more Net News