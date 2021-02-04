Arrest Warrant

A judge has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of ROYCE BROACASTING owner ED STOLZ, while STOLZ filed a motion WEDNESDAY (11/3) to schedule a hearing by MARCH 8th to discharge and remove receiver LARRY PATRICK and stop the sale of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS to VCY AMERICA, INC. for $6 million.

STOLZ was previously warned by Judge JESUS BERNAL to comply with PATRICK's request for documents, web hosting information, and the keys to the stations or face an arrest warrant. PATRICK filed comments noting that STOLZ's claims that he had complied with the requests conflicted with reality; the receiver pointed to incomplete financial disclosures missing an entire bank account and any receipts, purchase orders, or cancelled checks, a web hosting company requiring all communications be done through a STOLZ associate, failure to provide keys to KREV, and his allegation of a possible payola situation at KREV with a promoter who claims to have directly paid KREV transmitter site lease payments under threat that STOLZ would not play the promoter's clients' songs otherwise.

STOLZ claimed in a filing to be "on the verge of satisfaction" of the amended judgment filed with the court on MONDAY and that his deposits of funds with the court were sufficient to pay the judgment against him for failure to pay music royalties, a characterization disputed by PATRICK.

