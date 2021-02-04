Yolanda Adams (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock)

JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC Gospel WJBR HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7FM)/PHILADELPHIA has added syndicated THE YOLANDA ADAMS MORNING SHOW. It will debut on MONDAY FEB. 8th.

ADAMS said, “These are extraordinary times and what better moment to inspire our faithful PHILLY radio family than this. We are proud to bring love and insight as we continue to encourage faith, family, friends, & fun. It’s a new DAY.”

JAMJACKJR Pres. JONATHAN A. MASON added, “It is not by chance that we are in partnership with Ms. ADAMS. It is with GOD’s favor. We launched PHILLY’S FAVOR 100.7 FM with a mission to inspire, encourage and motivate. Through our terrestrial signal, our App and stream, we will super-serve PHILADELPHIA and beyond with great Gospel content.”

ADAMS is a five-time GRAMMY Award winning Gospel artist. Her trophy case also includes five BET Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, six SOUL TRAIN Awards, 16 STELLAR Awards, an AMERICAN MUSIC Award, and a PRESIDENTIAL LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT Award.

