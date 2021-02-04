Q4 Results

BCE INC., parent of CANADA's BELL MEDIA, saw its fourth quarter 2020 overall consolidated operating revenues fall 2.8% year-to-year to C$6.1 billion, but net earnings jumped 28.9% to C$932 million and net earnings attributable to common shareholders rising 32.3% to C$889 million (98 cents per common share), although adjusted net earnings fell 6.8% to C$731 million (81 cents per common share). Lower revenue meant a drop of 3.2% in Adjusted EBITDA to C$2.4 billion. Free cash flow plummeted 89.5% to C$92 million.

BELL MEDIA operating revenue fell 10% to C$791 million, blamed on decreased customer spending across all platforms, reduced commercial activity during the pandemic, and the pandemic's impact on sports and live events. The result was nonetheless a second consecutive quarter of sequential improvement, with advertiser demand increasing and more live sports events being aired. The company did not break out radio results.

BCE's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.875 per common share, payable APRIL 15th to shareholders of record as of MARCH 15th.

