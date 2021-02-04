Programmatic Increase

Podcast platform ACAST is reporting a 215% year-to-year increase in its programmatic ad sales revenue for 2020. The company began testing programmatic three years ago and has substantially grown its programmatic business since then.

Global Head of Automation MICHAEL BAYSTON said, “Programmatic buying was integral to scaling up ACAST Marketplace, the home of podcast buying globally, in 2020. But the most important player in all of this is the podcaster, so we place a lot of focus on controlling the quality of ads that run in our creators’ shows -- balancing revenue with listener experience. That includes offering one-to-one traded private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed deals, rather than open marketplace execution -- and clients are really buying into this. For example, 60% of DV360 buyers using the ACAST Marketplace opted for programmatic guaranteed deals in the final quarter of 2020.”

