Finlay And Mitchell

ENTERCOM Sports WJFK (106.7 THE FAN)/WASHINGTON has tapped sister Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980) midday host and former WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM star BRIAN MITCHELL and NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON football reporter JP FINLAY for middays 10a-2p (ET). MITCHELL and FINLAY fill the slot left vacant when GRANT PAULSEN and DANNY ROUHIER moved to afternoon drive in JANUARY.

“BRIAN MITCHELL and JP FINLAY are two of the most high-profile, opinionated, and respected sports voices in the D.C. area,” said SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “True friends off the air, ‘BMITCH’ and JP’s show will feature natural chemistry, great sports information and opinion, and a lot of fun.”

“I’m excited and ecstatic for this opportunity,” said MITCHELL. “JP and I are friends on and off the air and I can’t wait to bring that chemistry to the DMV on 106.7 THE FAN every day. Buckle up.”

“Doing sports radio in my hometown is a dream come true,” said FINLAY, who will continue covering the WFT for NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON. “Doing it with BMitch means even more. What he has done on and off the field is remarkable, but my favorite times with BRIAN are usually talking sports over a few drinks, and that’s exactly the vibe we will bring to the show. Without the drinks … mostly.”

« see more Net News