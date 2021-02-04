Liz Lewis (Photo: Katie McClenny)

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING has appointed LIZ LEWIS to SVP/Catalogue Development. She will implement strategies to, "further strengthen catalogue and songwriter relationships, negotiate administration deals and secure new catalogue signings."

She will be based in the company’s NEW YORK office and work closely with SONY/ATV’s Pres./CMO BRIAN MONACO.

Chairman/CEO JON PLATT said, “Many of the greatest songwriters in the world have entrusted SONY/ATV to represent their life’s work, and we cherish these iconic songs. LIZ’s expertise and creative vision will be key to expanding opportunities for these celebrated catalogues, and I look forward to working with her to extend their legacies.”

LEWIS said, “I’m incredibly grateful to JON PLATT and BRIAN MONACO for the opportunity to join their all-star team. It’s an honor to work with SONY/ATV's legendary songwriters and iconic superstars. I look forward to building relationships with them and creating growth for current and future signings."

