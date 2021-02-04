Back

ROE CONN and RICHARD ROEPER, formerly teamed for afternoons at News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO in the early 2010s and later paired for a movie review podcast, are podcasting again, and the "ROE & ROEPER" podcast, which debuted with four episodes in OCTOBER and NOVEMBER, is back, now under the aegis of marketing agency AMERICANEAGLE.COM and emanating from the agency's studios in DES PLAINES, IL. The show will post on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS and will cover pop culture, news, and sports..

"This isn't our first rodeo," said CONN, most recently at NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO. "But this certainly will be the wildest ride ... Everything from movies to streaming content to news and sports, nothing is off limits" said CONN.

ROEPER, the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES movie critic, said, "For film and television, the podcast is going to be celebratory. There are a lot of columns and other podcasts telling you what not to watch. We're doing the opposite. This is really the golden age for the medium. I hear from people all the time 'there's too much stuff out there' and they're not sure how to invest their time. We're going to solve that problem."

CONN and ROEPER co-hosted a podcast, "THE BEST MOVIES," for the SUN-TIMES in 2019-2020.

