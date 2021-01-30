Schedule Update

With the move of longtime midday host BRIAN MITCHELL to sister WJFK (106.7 THE FAN) (NET NEWS 2/4) and other recent layoffs, ENTERCOM Sports WTEM-A (THE TEAM 980)/WASHINGTON is getting a schedule revamp on MONDAY (2/8) with new midday and afternoon shows.

The new lineup, which continues to include KEVIN SHEEHAN in morning drive 6-9a (ET), includes former NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON and WJFK weekend host TRAVIS THOMAS for 9a-noon; crosstown CBS affiliate WUSA-TV host REESE WATERS for noon-3p; and station veteran CHRIS RUSSELL and WJFK's PETE MEDHURST for afternoon drive 3-7p.

“We’re thrilled to launch an exciting new lineup of compelling and dynamic voices on 980 THE TEAM,” said SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “The station’s sound will reflect the passion and sound of the DMV sports fan and provide a full day of premier content, led by market veterans who know the city’s sports landscape as well as anyone.”

