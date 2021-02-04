-
PMDMC To Be Virtual Event Again This Summer
February 4, 2021 at 7:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
With the pandemic still impacting convention business, GREATER PUBLIC is once again planning to hold a virtual version of its annual PUBLIC MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING CONFERENCE (PMDMC) this SUMMER, with Pres./CEO JOYCE MACDONALD citing "vaccine uncertainties and travel constraints" for the decision. The show was held as a "SUMMER Series" of streaming panels last year.
This year's virtual PMDMC will be held JULY 13-22, with a "modest fee" charged for participation and details to come.