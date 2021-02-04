Virtual Again

With the pandemic still impacting convention business, GREATER PUBLIC is once again planning to hold a virtual version of its annual PUBLIC MEDIA DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING CONFERENCE (PMDMC) this SUMMER, with Pres./CEO JOYCE MACDONALD citing "vaccine uncertainties and travel constraints" for the decision. The show was held as a "SUMMER Series" of streaming panels last year.

This year's virtual PMDMC will be held JULY 13-22, with a "modest fee" charged for participation and details to come.

