CIRCLE Added To Free Live TV

CIRCLE NETWORK's original Country lifestyle programming is now available on REDBOX's FREE LIVE TV streaming service. CIRCLE's "OPRY Live," "OPRY Rewind," "JESUS Calling: Stories of Faith," "The Southern Feel," "Upstream" and more are among the titles available. FREE LIVE TV is available on ROKU, VIZIO, LG, XBOX, iOS, ADROID, REDBOX.com and more.

“It’s great to kick off this new year by partnering with our friends at REDBOX," said CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER. "Their recognizable red kiosks deliver a source of entertainment to millions, and we are excited to be a part of FREE LIVE TV. Their platform’s audience is a perfect pairing for our original programming, which gives us the opportunity to bring even more fans inside the circle of everything Country."

“The GRAND OLE OPRY is the heart of Country music, and we’re thrilled to add CIRCLE NETWORK to our free streaming service," said REDBOX GM CHRIS YATES. "With outstanding music programming and some of Country music’s most iconic names, we know that CIRCLE NETWORK will delight our audience."

