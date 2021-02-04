Sold

CHARLES D. HALL (UINTA BROADCASTING, LLC) is selling Active Rock KMZK (X106.9)/CLIFTON, CO to LARRY GRANT and KASISI HARRIS' GET SMASHED RADIO BROADCASTING NETWORK, LLC for $225,000.

In other filings with the FCC, creditor FIRST STATE BANK OF THE SOUTHEAST is selling CHOICE RADIO CORPORATION, licensee of Religion WYWY-A-W227CD and Hot AC WKKQ (MIX 96)/BARBOURVILLE, KY; Sports WWXL-A and Country WTBK (K105.7)/MANCHESTER, KY; and W283AI/MOUNT VERNON, KY, to ROY JAYNES BROADCASTING LLC for $100,000. The bank took control of the station under a court order after owner JONATHAN SMITH defaulted on a secured promissory note.

NORTHWEST LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION has filed for an STA to operate KNLI-LP/WALLER, WA at a temporary site while looking for a new permanent site.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP LICENSES, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent WHSR-A/POMPANO BEACH, FL and W280DU/BOCA RATON, FL to SAM ROGATINSKY's HMDF, LLC for $362,500.

And TIMELESS MEDIA, INC. has closed on the sale of Adult Standards WTZQ-A-W237EE/HENDERSONVILLE, NC to FLAT ROCK MULTIMEDIA, LLC for $675,000.

« see more Net News