WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE's INGRID ANDRESS is set to appear on CBS-TV's "The Late Show With STEPHEN COLBERT" on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9th. ANDRESS' performance will air at 10:35p (CT).

The performance follows a handful of other television appearances for ANDRESS, including her debut on NBC-TV's "The ELLEN DeGENERES Show" last month (1/25). Watch that performance here. She's also performed for ABC-TV's "JIMMY KIMMEL Live," CBS- TV's "The Late Late Show With JAMES CORDEN," as well as NBC-TV's "Late Night With SETH MEYERS" and "TODAY."

