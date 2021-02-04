New Podcast

iHEARTMEDIA has given a podcasting deal to PARIS HILTON, who will produce her own show "THIS IS PARIS" and a series of shorter social media-friendly short-form audio clips called "PodPosts" to be published in podcast feeds. The long-form "THIS IS PARIS" will launch FEBRUARY 22nd, with the "PodPosts" to be posted multiple times per week. HILTON and BRUCE GERSH are heading her new audio production company LONDON AUDIO.



“Audio is a medium that has no boundaries, and I am excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to bring my series and many others to such a diverse audience,” said HILTON. “They bring the creative platform and scale to help me further connect with millions of fans across the world."



“PARIS is one of the original innovators in what has come to be called ‘influencer content,’ and has genuinely new, edgy ideas on how to bring that style and perspective to the podcast medium,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “That starts with treating her own soon-to-launch podcast more like a social media feed -- with lots of short-form audio ‘posts,’ along with regularly scheduled interviews, too. This is going to be a different kind of podcast -- the next evolution of both social media and podcasting, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with her on it.”

« see more Net News