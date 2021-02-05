Saweetie & Saweetie Bowl Chain (Photo: George Jeff)

Multi-platinum artist SAWEETIE is partnering with XBOX for her first-ever SAWEETIE BOWL gaming competition. The event was held JANUARY 29 at SNOOP DOGG's LOS ANGELES gaming compound and featured coaches, hosts and celebrity guests. SAWEETIE hosted, professional gamer XSET JOKE was the game's official coach/advisor and SNOOP DOGG faced off against three-time SUPER BOWL champ JULIAN EDELMAN in a EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL 21 tournament.

SAWEETIE commented, "We are kicking off this year’s big game the ICY way with an exciting MADDEN gaming competition together with XBOX and a few of my friends. Football is big in my family and this year’s festivities brings all of us together in support of a good cause."

The game and event raised $10,000 with donations made to the SNOOP YOUTH FOOTBALL LEAGUE. SAWEETIE and XBOX crowned JULIAN EDELMAN as the official 2021 SAWEETIE BOWL champion, honoring the star player with a custom, diamond encrusted SAWEETIE BOWL chain to celebrate the NFL player's win.

L-R: Snoop Dogg, Saweetie, Julian Edelman, XSET Joke (Photo: Spazzz courtesy of Team Saweetie)

