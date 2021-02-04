TJ Osborne (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

TJ OSBORNE of EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE’s BROTHERS OSBORNE spoke openly for the first time about being gay in a TIME magazine interview YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 2/3), then made an appearance on the nationally syndicated daytime talker "The ELLEN DEGENERES Show" TODAY (2/4). OSBORNE chatted with ELLEN about what it was like coming out, his concerns over how he will be received when touring in more rural areas, and the wave of love he has since received from family, friends, and fellow Country musicians and industry members.

Among the Country musicians who have taken to social media in support of OSBORNE are DIERKS BENTLEY, THE CADILLAC THREE, JIMMIE ALLEN, songwriter BARRY DEAN and many more.

ALLEN wrote in an INSTAGRAM story, "TJ! I'm super proud of you, dude. I love the person you are and your heart. Thankful for your courage."

Label and radio station execs also shared an outpouring of support.

STONEY CREEK RECORDS VP/Innovation, Radio & Streaming ADRIAN MICHAELS wrote, "How about some good news today? My friend TJ OSBORNE of the BROTHERS OSBORNE decided to share with the world that he identifies as gay. Close family and friends have known for years. Now you know. I admire and applaud this man. He and his brother remain one of my favorite bands in Country music. You should listen to more of their music. They are amazing! I hope the sun shines brighter on you tomorrow TJ!"

HUBBARD RADIO Country WIRK (NEW COUNTRY 103.1)/WEST PALM BEACH, FL OM/Brand Content Dir. BRUCE LOGAN wrote, "An out, Country music star! Not a sentence I expected to be writing a few years ago. However, the dominant Country music story of the day was about a young man with a lot of talent but sadly, maybe more issues. One Country star had the courage to show the world a bit more of himself. I truly hope the other has the courage to admit he needs some help. TJ, you made Country music proud today."

iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE afternoon host WAYNE "WAYNE D" DANIELSON wrote, "I take pride in celebrating amazing humans who aren't afraid to be who they are. So proud to be a fan of BROTHERS OSBORNE TODAY. TJ, love ya dude, proud to support you as a human and an artist!"

iHEARTMEDIa Dir./Country Programming, KY/IN Region ASHLEY WILSON wrote, "So happy for TJ OSBORNE. Don't hide in the shadows, friends-- love your most authentic self."

CMT's CODY ALAN wrote, "I'm so proud & excited for TJ! He's an incredible guy. I love the music he & his brother JOHN make. Such talent! And equally so much courage today."

iHEARTMEDIA Country KHGE (102.7 THE WOLF)/FRESNO, CA posted on its INSTAGRAM account "We want to show our love and support for TJ OSBORNE! So proud of him for sharing his truth with the world."

« see more Net News