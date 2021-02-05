Kristi & Chadd

McKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING AC KMGE (94.5 MIX FM)/EUGENE, OR has unveiled their new morning show, husband and wife duo CHADD & KRISTI. They were most recently at ENTERCOM's WDZH (The Breeze)/DETROIT prior to that station's flip to Alternative and begin on MARCH 1.

They replace LIZ & REILLY, with LIZ moving to middays, while (MARY) REILLY has opted to concentrate full-time on her real estate career.

KMGE Dir./Programming & Operations JEFF BAIRD said, “I’m excited to bring CHADD & KRISTI to the McKENZIE RIVER BROADCASTING family in EUGENE. Not only is it a great husband/wife show with a proven record in DETROIT and TAMPA, but these are two great people. It’s a bold investment in local programming especially in this time when radio stations around the country are moving away from live and local shows as a move to manage their costs. We look forward to the impact that CHADD & KRISTI will have on the EUGENE-SPRINGFIELD media market and creating the next chapter for KMGE.”

CHADD added, "We are beyond excited to be able to continue our morning show in the beautiful PACIFIC NORTWEST. We can’t wait to get the opportunity to soak up the culture and beauty of OREGON and get to know all of the great listeners in the EUGENE area."

