Nolan (Photo: Notre Dame University)

Longtime NOTRE DAME UNVERSITY sports broadcaster JACK NOLAN will retire at the end of this men's college basketball season.

NOLAN came to SOUTH BEND after a year at CNN to call FIGHTING IRISH football for NBC affiliate WNDU-TV in 1982, calling games not airing on national television and also serving as sports anchor and weekend news anchor. He began calling men's basketball on radio and television in 1982 as well, first as analyst and then, in 2006, taking over play-by-play after JACK LORRI's retirement while also becoming a full-tme employee of the school's rightsholder NOTRE DAME SPORTS PROPERTIES.

