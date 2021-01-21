Jorge Jarrin Retires

LOS ANGELES DODGERS Spanish-language radio and television broadcaster JORGE JARRIN has announced his retirement after 17 years with the club, the last nine on the air, paired with his father, Hall of Fame broadcaster JAIME JARRIN. JORGE JARRIN began calling DODGERS games on television in 2012 and on radio in 2015.

JORGE JARRIN said, “You would think this would be a very difficult decision to make, but I just knew the time was right and I leave with a tremendous sense of gratitude for the DODGER organization. To end with a World Championship is the cherry on top of a dream 32 years in the making! Fortunately for our fans, my dad -- the Marathon Man -- will continue.”



“We congratulate JORGE on 35 award-winning years in broadcasting and thank him for his 17 years of service to the DODGER organization,” said DODGERS SVP/Marketing, Communications and Broadcasting ERIK BRAVERMAN. “JORGE was truly an organizational asset, always willing to generously lend his time for community events and his kindness shining through his calls of DODGER baseball. It’s so fitting that JORGE’s final broadcast was the DODGERS’ WORLD SERIES-clinching victory.”

« back to Net News