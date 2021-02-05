Angry Over Disclaimer

A disclaimer added to RUDY GIULIANI's radio show by RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK in the wake of the $2.7 billion defamation suit filed against him and others by voting machine manufacturer SMARTMATIC drew an on-air complaint by GIULIANI himself on THURSDAY (2/4), with GIULIANI saying he was not informed about the disclaimer before it aired. GIULIANI has been among the most prominent proponents of the false allegations that the presidential election was "stolen" from DONALD TRUMP.

The disclaimer stated, "The views, assumptions, and opinions expressed by former U.S. Attorney, former attorney to the President of the UNITED STATES, and NEW YORK CITY Mayor RUDY GIULIANI, his guests and callers on his program are strictly their own, and do not necessarily represent the opinions, beliefs, or policies of WABC radio, its owner, RED APPLE GROUP, or other WABC hosts, or our advertisers."

After a bumper aired, GIULIANI complained, "I would have thought they'd have told me about that before just doing what they just did... rather insulting. It gives you a sense of how far this free speech thing has gone. I know they frighten everybody. I mean, we're in AMERICA, we're not in... East... GERMANY. They gotta warn you about me? I'm gonna have to give that a lot of consideration. I also think putting it on without telling me... not the right thing to do. Not the right thing to do at all. I gotta tell you another thing, my dedication to free speech outweighs... you know... a lot of other things I can do."

The first call after GIULIANI's response, from a caller named "ART from WESTCHESTER," asled GIULIANI, "Do you ever feel somewhat guilty about spreading a lot of, you know, unproven conspiracy theories to folks who may not have the ability or the critical thinking skills to kind of look through it? Do you think that maybe you're taking advantage of the gullible?" Instead of directly answering the question, GIULIANI responded by once again reciting the false election fraud allegations, claiming that "I have tape" of fraud in GEORGIA, insisting "I'm telling people the truth... they're trying to cancel me because they don't want you to know how bad the fraud is" (but not defining who "they" are).

GIULIANI, attorney SIDNEY POWELL, and FOX NEWS and its hosts LOU DOBBS, MARIA BARTIROMO, and (also a WABC host) JEANINE PIRRO were sued by SMARTMATIC for defaming the company with allegations that the company was involved in "stealing" the election from TRUMP. GIULIANI and POWELL are among the parties sued by DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS for similar defamation claims.

« see more Net News