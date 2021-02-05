Pierce

Former PORTLAND RADIO GROUP/SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/PORTLAND, ME OM JEFF PIERCE has been named OM at internet streaming station WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO, where he has been serving in a part-time capacity since leaving SAGA in last year's budget cuts. PIERCE is also a former SVP/Programming for iHEARTMEDIA/NEW HAMPSHIRE.

The station offers patriotic and Country music, and programming with content based around supporting the U.S. armed forces, their families, veterans and volunteers. It offers a live morning show weekdays from 6-10a (ET).

“When JEFF came on board, we saw an immediate impact from his level of experience, and he has complimented our team of broadcast and communications professionals,” said WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Communications Dir. AMBER CARON. “We are excited for the future of the WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO stream and the opportunities to reach to listeners as a result of JEFF and the team’s efforts.”

“My wife and I made a decision that I would not just take a job for the sake of taking a job. I wanted to do something with a higher purpose, and WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA and WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO embodies all of the volunteer work I have done over the years while allowing me the opportunity to draw on my broadcast experience to further the mission of WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA to remember, honor and teach,” said PIERCE. “If you raised your hand and swore an oath to defend this country, you should never be forgotten. WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA’s goal is to ensure that it never does. I am grateful for this opportunity. My industry friends and former colleagues can look forward to me reaching out to get them involved in supporting this mission.”

