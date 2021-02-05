Donald J. Trump: 'Who Cares?' (Evan El-Amin/Shutterstock.com)

SAG-AFTRA released a two-word statement regarding DONALD TRUMP’s resignation from the union in response to disciplinary charges filed by SAG-AFTRA President GABRIELLE CARTERIS and National Executive Director DAVID WHITE.

“Thank you.”

For more information on the disciplinary charges against Mr. TRUMP for his violation of the SAG-AFTRA constitution, see here.

For TRUMP’s "pithy" resignation letter, which says, "Who cares?" go here.

