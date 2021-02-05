-
Trump Gives SAG-AFTRA The Bird, Guild Responds, 'Thank You'
February 5, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SAG-AFTRA released a two-word statement regarding DONALD TRUMP’s resignation from the union in response to disciplinary charges filed by SAG-AFTRA President GABRIELLE CARTERIS and National Executive Director DAVID WHITE.
“Thank you.”
For more information on the disciplinary charges against Mr. TRUMP for his violation of the SAG-AFTRA constitution, see here.
For TRUMP’s "pithy" resignation letter, which says, "Who cares?" go here.