Paul Andresen

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC KELO/SIOUX FALLS, SD welcomes PAUL ANDRESEN as Brand Manager and afternoon host. He was most recently OM for GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING/BRUNSWICK, GA.

OM TOM GJERDRUM, “we’re looking forward to PAUL joining our team in SIOUX FALLS. He is a bright up and coming broadcaster with a tremendous future. His expected contributions to our iconic AC station, KELO, on the air and in his role as Brand Manager bring new vision and excitement to our team.”

ANDRESEN’s first day on the job is FEBRUARY 19th.

« see more Net News