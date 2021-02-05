Radiothon

ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS raised $544,974 for SECOND HARVEST HEARTLAND with its 13th annual “Let’s Kick Hunger Day Radiothon” on THURSDAY (2/4), a record amount bringing the total raised since 2009 to over $2.5 million. This year's virtual event included appearances by celebrity chefs BOBBY FLAY, ROBERT IRVINE, and JUSTIN SUTHERLAND, CBS SPORTS' JIM NANTZ, golf's Sir NICK FALDO, and others.



“SECOND HARVEST HEARTLAND is on the hunger fight of our lives right now during this pandemic, and the WCCO RADIO listeners have stepped up for the people who need us most,” said SVP/Market Mgr. SHANNON KNOEPKE. “The actions of our listeners and our local team will help thousands of families in need. It's a joyous day.”

« see more Net News