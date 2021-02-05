Weatherly

NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (NaSHOF) member JIM WEATHERLY has passed away at the age of 77. WEATHERLY was best known for writing songs like “Midnight Train To GEORGIA,” “(You’re The) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me,” “Neither One Of Us (Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye)” and “Where Peaceful Waters Flow,” all hits for GLADYS KNIGHT & THE PIPS, as well as numerous Country hits.

“JIM personified the essence of a Hall of Fame songwriter,” said NaSHOF songwriter and Board member PAT ALGER. “He wrote several of the greatest and most iconic songs in history and did it all with grace, gratitude and dignity. He was a wonderful performer and a hero to many, including OLE MISS [the UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI] fans who remember him as one their greatest quarterbacks. To quote one of my favorite JIM WEATHERLY songs, he's now ‘where peaceful waters flow.’”

WEATHERLY was named ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year in 1974. He was inducted into NaSHOF in 2006 and the national SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME in NEW YORK in 2014.

WEATHERLY died in his sleep from natural causes at home in BRENTWOOD, TN. He is survived by his wife, CYNTHIA, daughter BRIGHTON, son ZACK, and siblings SHERRIE WINTER, ELISE BLACK and SHAN WEATHERLY. A private funeral will be held by the family with a celebration of life service to be scheduled later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to the NaSHOF Foundation, the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL, ST. JUDE CHILDREN's RESEARCH HOSPITAL or any charity of the donor’s choosing.

