No More UMG Music

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP (UMG) has pulled its music from, TRILLER, a short form video platform and TIKTOK rival. UMG has made the move over nonpayment of artist royalties and lack of negotiation to secure a licensing agreement. MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE has more.

The ARTIST RIGHT ALLIANCE issued the following statement today (2/5) in regards to TRILLER licensing:

"It’s sad to see TRILLER join the long list of tech companies that talk big about music but fail to deliver for artists, songwriters, and fans. We strongly support the ongoing fight for fair treatment for music creators and an online world in which all music is licensed and paid for."

