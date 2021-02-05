Breakfasts And Workshops Announced

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) has revealed four mentoring breakfasts and four workshops for this month's "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." This year's breakfasts are "Programming Mentoring," "Believers," "Label Mentoring" and "Women's Mentoring." Scheduled workshops are "Imaging," "Music Scheduling," "Awards Submission" and "Aircheck."

The "Programming Mentoring Breakfast," "Imaging Workshop" and "Music Scheduling Workshop" are scheduled for WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th. The "Believers Breakfast," "Label Mentoring Breakfast" and "Awards Submission Workshop" are scheduled for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th. The "Women's Mentoring Breakfast" and "Aircheck Workshop" are scheduled for FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th.

Find more information, as well as scheduled times for each breakfast and workshop, below:

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th

10-10:50a (CT): Programming Mentoring Breakfast

This session provides the opportunity for attendees to sit down with experienced PDs and format leaders. Confirmed mentors are: MARK ANDERSON (ENTERCOM), GAIL AUSTIN (iHEARTMEDIA), CARLETTA BLAKE (WGAR/CLEVELAND), KEVIN CALLAHAN (ENTERCOM), JOHNNY CHIANG (COX MEDIA GROUP), CHARLIE COOK (CUMULUS), GATOR HARRISON (iHEARTMEDIA), JOHN FOXX (WNSH/NEW YORK), STEVE GEOFFERIES (iHEARTMEDIA), ROD PHILLIPS (iHEARTMEDIA), JEFF KAPUGI (WMZQ/DC and WPOC/BALTIMORE), MIKE KENNEDY (ENTERCOM), BRUCE LOGAN (HUBBARD RADIO), MIKE MOORE (WKHX/ATLANTA), MIKE PRESTON (KPLX and KSCS/DALLAS), TIM ROBERTS (ENTERCOM), CINDY SPICER (WFUS/TAMPA and WQIK/JACKSONVILLE) and MEG STEVENS (iHEARTMEDIA).

1-1:50p (CT): Imaging Workshop

A group of top imaging professionals will listen to actual submitted station imaging and provide real-time feedbacks and tips. Experts will take you into their computer and rebuild station promos. Panelists are JAKE KAPLAN (KAMP (97.1 AMP)/LOS ANGELES), CHADD PIERCE (PIERCE VOICE) and MATT WARREN (GORILLA SOUND). JOEY TACK (KNCI/SACRAMENTO) will moderate.

2-2:50p (CT): Music Scheduling Workshop

Panelists will show their favorite tips and tricks to scheduling a great log in an efficient way. They'll also share some of their favorite software features that you may not be using. Panelists are KRISTOPHER JONES (MERGE MUSIC MEDIA), TOM LORINO (THROWBACK NATION RADIO) and BRYAN "B-DUB" WASHINGTON (HUBBARD/B-DUB RADIO). The moderator is BRENT MICHAELS (KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD).

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18th

9-9:50a (CT): Believers Breakfast

Organized by GATOR HARRISON (iHEARTMEDIA) and LOU RAMIREZ (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE), the Believers Breakfast will feature HARRISON, RUSSELL DICKERSON (TRIPLE TIGERS), and CHRIS TOMLIN (CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP), who will discuss the stability of faith and the music industry; celebrity with humility; life balance in an industry that’s 24/7; how to stay faith-centered in a chaotic, divisive world; fatherhood and leading spiritual lives.

10-10:50a: Label Mentoring Breakfast

An opportunity to meet and greet with some of the industry’s most inspiring record label executives to create a network, gain knowledge, and connect on everything from mentorship to motivation. Together, they will answer the questions: how can radio, records, and all attendees work together to better the music industry as a whole? What key people can you connect with to help move your career forward? And, how can you implement this new knowledge today? Confirmed mentors for the session are RANDY GOODMAN (SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE), TONY GROTTICELLI (UMG NASHVILLE), JOJAMIE HAHR (BBR MUSIC GROUP), DAVE KELLY (BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP), LAUREL KITTLESON (CURB), MANDY MCCORMACK (PEARL RECORDS), AND LOU RAMIREZ (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE).

1-1:50p (CT): Awards Submission Workshop

Submitting for ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC and COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION Awards can be a daunting yet rewarding task. Between choosing the right content to include in the audio and written portions, to archiving content throughout the year, there are many elements to a winning submission. A group of current and past winners have been assembled who will share all their pro tips and tricks to getting nominated and winning these prestigious awards. Panelists are JUSTIN COLE (ENTERCOM), JOHN SHOMBY (COUNTRY RADIO’S COACH) and SCOTT WARD (SCOTT WARD VOICE PRO). KELLY FORD (WNSH/NEW YORK) will moderate.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th

10-10:50a (CT): Women's Mentoring Breakfast

Attendees have the opportunity to chat with some of music's female "power players." Confirmed mentors are STACY BLYTHE (BIG LOUD RECORDS), MARCI BRAUN (WUSN/CHICAGO), RAFFAELLA BRAUN (TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS), BECKY BRENNER (ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER), SHANNA “QUINN” CUDECK (WMIL/MILWAUKEE), KELLY FORD (WNSH/NEW YORK), BECKY GARDENHIRE (WME), HOLLY HUTTON (ENTERCOM), BETH LAIRD (CREATIVE NATION), ALLISON LAUGHTER (RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT), MIRANDA MCDONALD (MCA NASHVILLE), EBIE MCFARLAND (ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA PR), ASHLEY STEGBAUER MORRISON (WWKA/ORLANDO), ASHLEY SIDOTI (THE VALORY MUSIC CO.), LAUREN THOMAS (SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE), TIERA (singer-songwriter/APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY RADIO personality/host), CANDICE WATKINS (BIG LOUD RECORDS) and KRISTEN WILLIAMS (WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE).

11a-noon (CT): Aircheck Workshop

Country radio's top programmers and consultants will offer a personalized, virtual aircheck and feedback session. Attendees are invited to submit airchecks to be highlighted and discussed by the panel here. Panelists are BECKY BRENNER (ALBRIGHT, O’MALLEY & BRENNER), KEVIN CALLAHAN (ENTERCOM), BRUCE LOGAN (HUBBARD), TRACY JOHNSON (TRACY JOHNSON MEDIA GROUP), JOEL RAAB (JOEL RAAB ASSOCIATES) and JOJO TURNBEAUGH (iHEARTMEDIA).

