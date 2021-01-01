-
FCC Proposes $1,500 Fine Against Another Kentucky Translator Owner Over Late License Renewal Application
The FCC has proposed a $1,500 fine against LETCHER COUNTY BROADCASTING, INC. for a late license renewal application for W278BK/JENKINS, KY.
The station's license renewal application was due by APRIL 1, 2020 but the Commission says that the application was not filed until JULY 16th with no explanation offered.
A nearly identical Notice of Apparent Liability for Forfeiture was issued against against HERITAGE MEDIA OF KENTUCKY, INC. for a late license renewal application for W280FH/LEITCHFIELD, KY (NET NEWS 2/4).