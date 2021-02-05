New Growth Plan Launched

BMG is doing some restructuring of its U.S. operation as part of a U.S. growth plan designed to help the company accelerate out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan has LOS ANGELES-based THOMAS SCHERER promoted to Pres./Repertoire & Marketing, LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK. NASHVILLE-based JON LOBA is now Pres./Recorded Music, NASHVILLE, a position he took on last year (NET NEWS 11/19/20). Both report to BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH.

SCHERER's L.A. team will be headed by two newly promoted EVPs. MONTI OLSON is responsible for U.S. publishing, and DAN GILL responsible for recorded music in LOS ANGELES.

In NEW YORK, JASON HRADIL goes from SVP/Global Repertoire to EVP/Recorded Music, NEW YORK. He's taking on the duties of JOHN LOEFFLER. For his part, LOEFFLER takes on a newly expanded role focusing on VIP client relations, U.S.-wide business development and strategic partnerships.

MASUCH commented, "The U.S. continues to be BMG’s richest repertoire source and largest revenue generator. After a very strong 2020, we are determined to be in a position to accelerate out of this pandemic rather than resting on our laurels. This new streamlined structure will allow us to raise the bar of excellence when it comes to servicing our artists. I would like to thank THOMAS, JON, MONTI, DAN, and JASON for all their contributions to the company and wish them continued success in their new roles."

