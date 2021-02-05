Big Shoes To Fill

With the passing of FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORK’s longtime PD RITA HOUSTON, the station is now actively searching for her replacement.

According to GM CHUCK SINGLETON, "The PD will build on WFUV’s established strengths, to grow the station’s radio and digital presence, and expand and engage an increasingly diverse audience. The PD provides oversight for local programming on all platforms, leading the working group that manages daily operational details, through effective delegation and collaboration."

To learn more about applying for the job, visit their job post at ALL ACCESS.

